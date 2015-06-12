Jurassic World Director Colin Trevorrow Shoots Down Franchise Crossover Ideas

For years now the prospect of the Jurassic World franchise crossing over with another film series has been near omnipresent online. Some fans appear to want it, even some actors appear to want it, but one person that isn't having it is director Colin Trevorrow. Having helmed Jurassic World and Jurassic World Dominion, the writer/director's ideas for the franchise apparently do not include the likes of Dominic Toretto skidding to a stop in a JP Jeep. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, we asked Trevorrow about the idea of a crossover and he made it clear he's not interested, or is he?

"I mean of course not," the filmmaker said when asked if he wanted to see Vin Diesel's Fast Saga character get eaten by a dinosaur. "Because I am obviously like the most earnest maker of Jurassic Park movies that we have. I think that if if one came in looking to look at them...watch them ironically as opposed to earnestly that might be exactly where you go....This idea is so new. That wasn't allowed when I was a kid, you didn't get to just like you did when you were playing with the toys, you smash them together. Now it's like, well whatever your parent company happens to own, you can (use)"

He continued, "I guess it would be 'Bourne' because that's...I feel like him running away from dinosaurs, he'd be effective but like I put raptor we kind of did something in that vein." When our own Chris Killian suggested a crossover with Blumhouse horror franchise The Purge, Trevorrow's tune changed and he perked up, adding, "That's cool. Wait a minute."

Trevorrow previously had a political answer about the crossover, noting that if he said anything then "the memes will stop." The director did confirm at the time that he's never actually heard anything official from Universal about it happening at any point. He does encourage the continued What If questions about it however.

Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez previously sahred her own though about a crossover for The Fast Saga, saying: "Once you reach a certain pinnacle, there's nowhere to go but to cross brand and merge, it's what big corporations do with each other when they get too big, you know what I mean? You just have to brand and merge with each other. But the only thing standing in the way is lawyers and studios. Because, usually the brands that you're trying to merge belong to different studios or whatever. But it's under the same umbrella. I don't know. I'm just saying. It works."

Even with all this talk of franchise crossovers, even Stephen King proposed one this weekend, it's not something that happens very often on the big screen. The likes of Freddy vs Jason and Alien vs Predator are some of the only examples that have occurred, though last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home proved that the combining every version of a previously seen franchise into one is a surefire box office hit.