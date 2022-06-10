Jurassic World: Dominion Director Teases Chris Pratt's Emotional Final Scene With Blue

✖

The final film in the Jurassic World trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion, is headed to theaters this week and while the film is expected to deliver a lot of action and some eagerly anticipated moments — particularly the return of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum all reprising their roles from Jurassic Park — the film will also have some emotional moments as well. Among those emotional moments, according to Colin Trevorrow, is Chris Pratt's emotional final scene with his velociraptor, Blue.

Speaking with Variety at the red-carpet premiere for Jurassic World Dominion, the film's director teased that Pratt's final moments with Blue is something that is really special and that he felt was "real and honest".

"You know, it's so hard to watch a movie as a filmmaker because you're constantly just like… but at the end of the film, you know, Chris Pratt's final moments with Blue, I think, is really special," Trevorrow said. "And I think the way that Chris played it and the way the animators played it, everybody came together to do something that really feels real and honest."

In the Jurassic World franchise, Pratt plays Owen Grady and it's Owen's relationship with the velociraptor Blue throughout the films that has been a central part of the story with Owen having raised and trained Blue from the time she hatched and has a relatively close relationship with the dinosaur. That relationship is something that trailers for Jurassic World Dominion have teased will be important to this new film. In the trailer, Owen promises Blue that he will get her baby back after the younger velociraptor is stolen — something that Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm even mentions in the trailer "you made a promise to a dinosaur?"

Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live -- and hunt -- alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures. The film stars, in addition to Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott, BD Wong, Justice Smith, Danielle Pineda, and Omar Sy.

Jurassic World Dominion opens in theaters June 10th.

