New Jurassic World Dominion Trailer Released

A new trailer for Jurasic World Dominion has been released and you can check it out below! In short, this latest Jurassic World 3 trailer shows off some very polished visual effects, as well as some pretty awesome visuals by director Colin Trevorrow. It's everything that movie fans want from a summer blockbuster, and with the inclusion of the original Jurassic Park cast (Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum) this looks like it easily be one of the best installments of the franchise!

Take a look at the new trailer for Jurassic World Dominion:

It all comes down to this. Watch the new trailer for #JurassicWorldDominion and get tickets now. pic.twitter.com/ydR5lNRkFD — Universal Pictures UK (@universaluk) April 28, 2022

This new Jurassic World: Dominion trailer is exactly what fans got to see early during Unviersal's panel at CinemaCon 2022. During that same panel, stars Jeff Goldblum and Bryce Dallas Howard spoke about their own hype for the film – and to share it with fans:

"This chapter in the Jurassic era comes to a close, this summer," Howard said. "And it was an absolute thrill and honored to be joined by the stars from the original Jurassic Park and it's not just you, Jeff. It's also Laura Dern and Sam Neill."

"And I'm telling you, I've said it before, but I think with this next Jurassic movie, we've got something very very special you'll remember me saying this," added Goldblum. "I'm telling you I think it it really rings the bell."

Jurassic World 3 is certainly taking on the most ambitious story of the franchise, as the previous film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom entirely re-wrote the rules and parameters. After the destruction of Isla Nublar, the Dinos were taken out into the world to either roam or be sold as genetic material and/or weapons. Cloning and advanced gene-splicing were in the mix (on both the human and dino sides) and in the end, as Dr. Malcolm (Goldblum) always predicts, chaos took hold and the dinosaurs broke free to mix with the modern ecosystem. In that sense, Dominion can offer audiences the Jurassic Park nostalgia of now seeing an entire world (not just a park) where Dinosaurs are real again, while still completing the edgier, sci-fi-thriller storyline of the Jurassic World era.

Four years after the Lockwood estate incident, dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine once and for all whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion will be in theaters on June 10th.