Jurassic World Dominion is Already Breaking Box Office Records

Jurassic World Dominion is finally hitting theatres in the U.S. next week, and the new film is expected to have great success at the box office. Its predecessor, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, earned $1,308,467,944 at the worldwide box office in 2018, making it the 16th-highest grossing movie of all time. Before that, Jurassic World made $1,017,673,342 at the worldwide box office to become the 9th-highest. Now, Dominion is already starting to break some records of its own. According to Deadline, Jurassic World Dominion had an extremely successful preview night in Mexico.

According to the report, Jurassic World Dominion opened in Mexico on Wednesday with $3 million, which is the best opening preview performance of the rebooted franchise. The numbers beat Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom by 53% and Jurassic World by 81%. The new movie is releasing early in 15 overseas markets this weekend. Current projections for the international box office are at $45 million+, but Deadline says numbers will become clearer once the movie hits Brazil, Hong Kong, and Italy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jurassic World Dominion is set to star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing as well as Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy-nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It). Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

ComicBook.com recently spoke with Dominion director Colin Trevorrow and asked if he had any requirements for the legacy cast, and he revealed he reached out to the actors to see what they envisioned for their characters nearly 30 years after the original film.

“I came in with questions for the actors. And for me, I had a feeling of what I would want to see as a fan, but I wanted to know what Laura Dern, where she felt Ellie Sattler would be at this point in her life and what Sam Neil felt. And I respect these actors so much as the authorities of the characters they play more than I could ever be. And so, there was a lot of listening that went on and what you’re seeing is a result of those conversations. And all of those scenes are moments that they believed in. They felt comfortable playing. And I think that’s why it works, is because you can tell that’s what they want their character to be doing,” Trevorrow shared.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to be released in theaters in the United States on June 10th.