Jurassic Park Returns to Theaters for Jurassic World Dominion Double Feature

Welcome back to Jurassic Park. Nearly 30 years after the gates opened in Steven Spielberg's 1993 blockbuster starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, Jurassic Park is returning to theaters for a one-night-only double feature with Jurassic World Dominion. The new movie from Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow is the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era, uniting two generations and reuniting the trio of Neill, Dern, and Goldblum for the first time since the original movie. Get a double dose of dinosaurs with the Jurassic Double Feature when Dominion roars into theaters this summer.

AMC Theatres will present the Jurassic Double Feature on June 9 at 5 pm. Moviegoers who purchase tickets to the 5-hour, 5-minute back-to-back double feature of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Dominion on amctheatres.com or the AMC mobile app will qualify to receive an AMC-exclusive NFT. Advance tickets are now on sale.

(Photo: AMC Theatres / Universal Pictures)

Universal Pictures re-released Jurassic Park into theaters in 3D for the 20th anniversary in 2013 and again for a limited run celebrating the 25th anniversary in 2018.

Jurassic World Dominion is "a culmination of six movies" and ends "one story that's been told" over three decades — and 65 million years.

"When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached," Trevorrow previously told EW. "When you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in [Dominion]."

Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures

Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, Campbell Scott, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, Scott Haze, Mamoudou Athie, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill, Jurassic World Dominion opens only in theaters June 10.