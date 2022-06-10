Jurassic World Dominion Star Jeff Goldblum Teases "Exciting" Reunion With Sam Neill and Laura Dern

✖

In just a matter of months, moviegoers are going to be treated to a cinematic experience decades in the making, when Jurassic World: Dominion debuts in theaters. The film has already enticed fans for a lot of reasons, including the fact that Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will be reprising their roles from the original Jurassic Park films. In a recent interview with People, Goldblum spoke about the experience of sharing the screen with Neill and Dern again, and called his co-stars "two of the great human beings on this planet."

"We totally fell back into step," Goldblum revealed. "We had such a close experience on the first one, and they're of course two of the greatest actors of our time in the world. And so I loved it. We've stayed in touch over the years, but that was so exciting."

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely, and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live -- and hunt -- alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

The film features new cast members DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It), Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Scott Haze (Minari), and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man 2). The film's returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Dominion director Colin Trevorrow told reporters during a press conference for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous in 2020. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released on June 10, 2022.