Jurassic World Dominion Star Reveals What the Film Does the Series Has Never Done

✖

The upcoming Jurassic World Dominion will explore uncharted territory in a number of ways, but one thing that star Sam Neill thinks the Jurassic World films does much differently from the original Jurassic Park films is that it stars someone like Chris Pratt, who he calls a "genuine action hero." The nature of the original trilogy meant that seemingly normal people were thrown into extraordinary circumstances, but both in the narrative and in his behind-the-scenes preparations, Pratt is much more physically prepared to take on dinosaurs than the actors who came before him. Jurassic World Dominion is set to land in theaters on June 10th.

"Chris Pratt is a genuine action hero and that's something we've never really done. I mean, the truth is, we're kind of nerds in very unpleasant situations," Neill shared with Fandango. "Pratt is amazing. And I'd never really, properly considered, 'What do you do to be an action hero?' and it's a whole bunch of skills that I'd never really considered. I find him completely awesome."

With costar Jeff Goldblum participating in the interview with Neill and feigning offense, Neill was quick to add, "Jeff Goldblum is a great action hero, but Pratt has another level, okay?"

Goldblum, however, went on to share his support of Neill's action bonafides, detailing, "You are actually, and you may not know it, I'll give you a doctor's excuse right now, not only heroic because of your genuine integrity and magnificence, but a true man of the Earth. You should see him on the farm with animals. He's an exemplar of the species."

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely, and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.

Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live -- and hunt -- alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, propels the more than $5 billion franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action, and astonishing new visual effects.

Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters on June 10th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below!