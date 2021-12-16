Jurassic World: Dominion Director Teases Legacy Character Is Film’s Main Villain

Jurassic World: Dominion is hitting theaters next year, and it’s expected to feature the return of Jurassic Park alums, Laura Dern (Ellie Statler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). There is another legacy character who is going to play an important role in the upcoming movie, but he’ll be portrayed by a different actor. Lewis Dodgson was a main villain of Michael Crichton’s novels and was played by Cameron Thor in the 1993 film. The role is now being played by The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Campbell Scott. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Colin Trevorrow teased Scott’s role.

“He is the main villain throughout both of [Crichton’s] novels, and I think what Campbell’s done with the character is just amazing,” Trevorrow shared. “I can’t wait for people to see it.

In another recent interview, Trevorrow explained why they waited to bring in Dern, Neill, and Goldblum.

“This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning,” Trevorrow told reporters. “It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life.”

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. In addition to the original trio, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It). Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.