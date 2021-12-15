New Jurassic World: Dominion Photo Reveals Chris Pratt and Fan-Favorite Dinosaur

Jurassic World: Dominion is finally hitting theaters next year, and fans are eager for the long-awaited reunion between Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. The original Jurassic Park stars will be joined by the Jurassic World leads, including Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt. At the beginning of the month, the first image from the movie was released, and it featured Howard in a scary swamp. Today, Entertainment Weekly shared another new photo, and this one sees Pratt interacting with a Parasaurolophus.

“#JurassicWorldDominion is truly going global! Four years after 2018’s #FallenKingdom, dinosaurs have had enough time to spread around the world. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by #JurassicPark’s biggest (human) stars for this ride – Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Tap our link in bio to see our exclusive preview of this dino-mite threequel. 📷: Universal Pictures,” EW wrote on Instagram. You can check out the two-part photo in the post below:

“Dominion is set all over the world, through many different environments: wilderness, urban, desert, snow. It’s exciting to see these creatures navigate environments that they weren’t built to survive in. They grew up in a theme park and now they’re here,” director Colin Trevorrow shared. “He’s not too far from where the dinosaurs got out in the last film,” he added of Pratt. “The Parasaurs are in danger of being poached. There’s a lot of shady types out there who want to get their hands on dinosaurs, so he’s working to protect them.”

During a previous interview with Screen Rant, Trevorrow revealed that the original trio has plenty of screentime in the new Jurassic movie.

“I feel like we’ll want people to come see the movie to see the context of it, but they are in the whole movie,” Trevorrow shared. “They are major characters and they go on an adventure together, and they collide with our modern characters. It is a celebration of everything that Michael Crichton created, and what Steven [Spielberg] created, and what the other directors contributed to this over the years. I really felt like it was an opportunity to bring everything together and, hopefully, clarify why we’ve been telling this story for so long. That’s what it was really all about.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.