Jurassic World: Dominion Star Promises "There Will Be Screaming"

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion star Sam Neil promises that there will be screaming in the upcoming film. He’s coming back as fans are crying out for more throwback elements in the next sequel. Neil told the Guardian that everyone will be suitably scared when they finally get a chance to see it in theaters. Chris Pratt is on record that the film will blow everyone away when they finally see it. The ending of Fallen Kingdom teased that things were really headed into uncharted territory this time around. From the sounds of things, that couldn’t be more truthful if the cast tried. Still, when asked what to expect Neil gave the best answer he could have delivered.

“That’s a good question,” he laughed. “I can’t give anything away, but a real-life dinosaur is a compelling thing to someone who has devoted his life to them. There will be screaming. We know this.”

Neill is also looking forward to brightening some people’s days with the film. He’s been enjoying offering fans a bright spot during quarantine, but acknowledges it can be really bleak online now.

“If I do cheer up two or three distressed souls, that’s a good thing,” Neil observed. “I’ve been on Twitter for a few years, but it has become so toxic. I have firm views on all the things that people shout at each other about, but we really don’t need someone else shouting. It’s quite good for someone to say: ‘Listen, we’ll get through this, it’ll be all right.’ And I’ve been astonished at the response. People saying, ‘Thanks for making me laugh today, it’s been bloody grim at my place.’ I’m happy to make a fool of myself if it helps.”

During the shutdown, the actor gave fans a quick update. ”They got two weeks done," Neill told Fitzy & Wippa. "I was waiting in London for my stuff to start and then it became apparent it was going to close down in a day or two. I got a flight to Perth … made it as far as Sydney … and got into the quarantine thing… We'll start as soon as we can. We're supposed to be in London but it's a complete mess at the moment. I'd like to think that maybe we could start or restart in this part of the world and then finish off in the studio. We're using the Bond stage to build these enormous sets in London. They'd like to use those, ideally, but if nothing is happening there, I don't know when we can get started."

Are you looking forward to another Jurassic World? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.