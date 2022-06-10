Jurassic World Dominion Image Teases Sam Neill's Return as Alan Grant

✖

Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow has unearthed a new look at the return of paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant. Nearly 30 years after his dino-tour of Isla Nublar in 1993's Jurassic Park, and 20 years after his trek through Isla Sorna in 2001's Jurassic Park III, Dr. Grant is facing extinction a third time. This summer, the Jurassic era ends with Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) reunited and hoping life finds a way when dinosaurs rule the Earth in Jurassic World Dominion.

That's not Indiana Jones: digging up an old (but never-before-seen) photo from the set, Trevorrow tweeted the image teasing Neill's Jurassic comeback.

Neill's first Jurassic film in two decades is "very ambitious" with a "huge story, a lot of characters, a lot of dinosaurs," the actor recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's going to be unquestionably big, so they've been holding it back until hopefully cinemas are fully open and all that. It's something that needs to be seen on a very big screen."

The sequel to 2015's Jurassic World and 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom unites two generations with the returns of Neill, Dern, and Goldblum, the iconic trio reunited for the first time since Steven Spielberg's original Jurassic Park in 1993. They join a cast that includes Jurassic World leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park alum BD Wong as geneticist Dr. Henry Wu, and franchise newcomers Scott Haze, Campbell Scott, and DeWanda Wise.

Described by Trevorrow as "a culmination of six movies," Jurassic World Dominion ends "one story that's been told" for 30 years.

"When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached," Trevorrow previously told EW. "When you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this."

In Jurassic World Dominion, dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill, Jurassic World Dominion opens only in theaters June 10.