Jurassic World: Dominion Massive Run Time Reportedly Revealed

With the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion set to be the biggest adventure the franchise has seen, it only makes sense that it has also earned the series’ longest run time, with OneTakeNews first reporting and seemingly confirmed by Collider that the film clocks in at two hours and 26 minutes. Most of the films in the franchise clock in at just over two hours, making this the longest entry in the series by nearly 20 minutes. Given that it is set to serve somewhat as a conclusion not only to the Jurassic World series of films, but also tie into the events of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it’s easy to see how the film could earn such a length. The new film was directed by Colin Trevorrow from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 10th.

The shortest entry in the franchise, Jurassic Park III, clocks in at just 92 minutes, with the franchise then going dormant for more than a decade. When it returned in 2015 as Jurassic World, it completely revived the concept for a new generation, with the upcoming Dominion aiming to bring beloved characters from all corners of the franchise together for an epic adventure.

Dominion will star Jurassic World staples Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, while also bringing back former franchise figures Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. Not only are fans excited to see these performers come back, but they themselves are seemingly just excited by their returns.

“Well, we had a blast. I was pleased to do it for a number of reasons,” Neill shared with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “First of all, to be with my old friends Laura and Jeff, you know. We were – this was in the middle of the pandemic – we were locked up in a hotel together in somewhat idyllic rural England and everyone all got on really well. The new cast I liked very much; and the established Jurassic World cast, they’re just the nicest people. Bryce and Chris are absolute sweethearts. Because we were so beleaguered by COVID at this point, we felt we were on our own brave enterprise in a way, and that brought us closer together than ever. It was really an unforgettable time and I’m very grateful for it.”

He added, “I haven’t seen the finished film yet. I’m sure it’s a very ambitious, huge story, a lot of characters, a lot of dinosaurs. It’s going to be unquestionably big, so they’ve been holding it back until hopefully cinemas are fully open and all that. It’s something that needs to be seen on a very big screen.”

