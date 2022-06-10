Jurassic World: Dominion Score Teased by Director Colin Trevorrow

✖

Most of the recent updates on the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion have been surrounding the score by composer Michael Giacchino, from photos of the recording of the music to reveals of some of the track titles, fans have been getting a lot of teases of what's to come. Now though you can actually hear part of Giacchino's new music for the upcoming movie as director Colin Trevorrow has released a piece of the music online in a new post (H/T CinemaBlend). You won't find any footage from Dominion in Trevorrow's Instagram post however but even if the video only has shots of the filmmaker playing Dark Souls 3, the music is undeniably cool. Check it out below!

Over the weekend Giacchino made his own social media post about the status of scoring the 2022 film, confirming that after 10 days the recording was officially complete. Writing on Instagram, Giacchino wrote: "Last day of scoring for @JurassicWorld Dominion. It’s been an incredible 10 days with the orchestra and crew at Abbey Road Studios. Thanks for making an incredibly difficult process seem effortless! Big kudos to my team and engineers Peter Cobbin and Kirsty Whalley." Giacchino would go on to post other teases for his score like a track for Sam Neill's returning character Alan Grant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Trevorrow (@colin.trevorrow)

Though the third in the rebranded "Jurassic World" series, the film is also the sixth in the larger Jurassic Park franchise and will reflect as much within its cast. In addition to Neill reprising his part that he originated in the 1993 original he'll be joined by fellow Jurassic Park OGs Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu. Dominion will also see the return of several characters that have debuted in the Jurassic World films with Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt naturally leading the charge.

Others set to appear include Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze have also been added in currently-unknown roles.

"We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm, and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again," Trevorrow said regarding the original trio's absence in Jurassic World to Empire. "The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is."

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.