Jurassic World: Dominion’s Michael Giacchino Has Completed the Score

Michael Giacchino is known for an array of wonderful film scores including Pixar's Up, which won him an Oscar back in 2010. Giacchino also did the music for Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and has been busy working on the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. In fact, the composer has been sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes photos from his recording session, including a teaser for a new Alan Grant theme. Yesterday and today, Giacchino returned to the social media site to announce that he is officially finished recording the music for the highly-anticipated movie.

"Last day of scoring for @JurassicWorld Dominion. It’s been an incredible 10 days with the orchestra and crew at Abbey Road Studios. Thanks for making an incredibly difficult process seem effortless! Big kudos to my team and engineers Peter Cobbin and Kirsty Whalley," Giacchino posted yesterday. "Jurassic World Dominion Recording done… now it’s time for the mix. I’ll share something new with you soon," he added today. You can check out the two posts below. Be sure to turn the sound up for the second one as it features a peek at the music!

This week, another update from the Jurassic World: Dominion recording sessions left us both delighted and baffled. Director Colin Trevorrow shared an image from the studio and it featured a surprising guest... Kermit the Frog! It has been suggested that frog evolution is linked to the dinosaur asteroid strike, so perhaps the Muppet was just paying his respects!

Jurassic World: Dominion is expected to feature a star-studded cast, including Jurrasic Park alums Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill. "We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm, and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again," Trevorrow said regarding the original trio's absence in Jurassic World. "The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is."

In addition to the original actors, the movie will also star Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze have also been added with Athie and Wise in currently unknown roles.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.