Jurassic World Dominion Brings Together Entire Cast in New Poster





Jurassic World: Dominion has wheeled out a new poster featuring the entire cast of the film. People have been waiting to see familiar faces like Sam Neil, Laura Dern andJeff Goldblum all back in the fold for a while. It’s going to be a massive project that pays homage to the Jurassic Park movies of old, while closing the book on this current iteration of the franchise. Clips from trailers have been interesting so far as the teaser with the T-Rex at a drive-in theater stopped social media upon release. Things got ratcheted up another notch when the globe-spanning scale of Dominion got underlined during the full cinematic trailer. The central image from the poster plays on that amber and it’s clear that the conflict could be predicated on the earliest moments of the first movie.

Director Colin Trevorrow said in a recent interview, “This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning. It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life.”

Universal dropped a synopsis for Jurassic World: Dominion right here: “This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.”

“From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.”

What do you think of the poster? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!