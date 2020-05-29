Jurassic World: Dominion Star Sam Neill Says There's Hope for Filming to Resume in July

✖

Though production on feature films and television has been given the greenlight in the United Kingdom, bigger movies will likely have to keep waiting. Jurassic World: Dominion, the third film in the cycle from Colin Trevorrow, would be one of those as the film was set to go in front of cameras at the legendary Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom. Though filming has resumed on some projects, the cast and crew of the new Jurassic movie may have to wait until the end of the summer. Co-star Sam Neill told The Guardian that there is hope production can resume in July, adding: “I should be going into Pinewood at 6am. All the sets are there, waiting."

Neill will return to the franchise for the first time in 19 years, having last appeared as his character Dr. Alan Grant in 2001's Jurassic Park III. He'll be joined in the film by his fellow alumni from the franchise, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm. While appearing on the Fitzy & Wippa earlier this month, Neill had this to say about his return: "Having been traumatized twice, it's pretty hard to get him out of the dig. That's going to be a plot point that they'll have to get around."

Despite seeming like a conclusion to the series, and with franchise star Chris Pratt himself saying that "It feels like (the end)," franchise producer Frank Marshall previously promised that this is far from the end of the franchise. When Collider asked Marshall if the new film would be the end of the series, he replied "No" while adding, "It’s the start of a new era...The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope.”

Though no filming has taken place on the sequel in some time, director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow has shared that work on the film hasn't stopped. The filmmaker posted a photo in late March that editing on the movie was ongoing with a first look at the film that has spawned a hundred theories.

Plot details for the film remain under wraps but the previous movie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ended with man and dinosaur forced to share the world after the genetically engineered dinosaurs were unleashed into the wild. Set photos from the film do seem to show off a mountain set covered in snow, a new thing for the always tropical franchise and a place where few warm-blooded dinosaurs likely roam.

Jurassic World: Dominion was previously scheduled to be released on June 11th, 2021 by Universal Pictures, but a delay seems possible if production is unable to restart soon.

