Jurassic World: Dominion Producer Says It's Not the Final Jurassic Park Movie

✖

After three Jurassic Park films, the franchise earned a soft reboot by pivoting to the "Jurassic World" title, and while the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion is the third entry into this new series, producer Frank Marshall promises that this is far from the end of the franchise. The first four films in the franchise largely focused on the dinosaurs being contained on a somewhat isolated area, while the ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom saw the beasts let loose into America with free reign, which brings with it a number of exciting and horrifying possibilities that will be explored not only in Dominion but in subsequent installments.

When Collider asked Marshall if the new film would be the end of the series, he confirmed "no" while adding, "It’s the start of a new era."

Marshall continued, "The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope.”

The original 1993 Jurassic Park was a critical and box office sensation, with the 1998 sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park failing to match the critical acclaim of its predecessor, despite taking a major bite out of the box office. By the time Jurassic Park III landed in theaters in 2001, the interest from fans began to wane, with its lackluster critical and financial performance seemingly stagnating any interest in the franchise.

It's hard to overstate the success of Jurassic World in 2015, as it went on to become one of the biggest box office earners of all time, confirming that a new generation of audiences was interested in seeing dinosaurs brought back to life. The upcoming Dominion is set to unite all corners of the franchise, as it will star not only the new additions of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, but will also see the returns of original stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

In this regard, Pratt teased that the overall feeling of the upcoming film resembles that of Avengers: Endgame.

"This feels like [the end]. It's got everybody," Pratt revealed on The Ellen Show earlier this year. "It's got pretty much everybody in it, maybe I just blew it but I don't care. I know that like all the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back and so it's going to feel very much like how Endgame brought everything together at Marvel."

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to land in theaters on June 11, 2021.

What do you think of the producer's remarks? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.