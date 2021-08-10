Sam Neill Praises New Dr. Grant Jurassic Park Figure

✖

Ever since the first film debuted, the Jurassic Park franchise has easily become a cultural phenomenon, with the series spawning television spinoffs, short films, and countless pieces of merchandise. The action figures of the franchise have definitely taken some inspired leaps over the years — and it looks like franchise star Sam Neill is a fan of one of the most recent figures. Recently, Neill took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Jurassic Park Amber Collection figure for his character, Dr. Alan Grant. As Neill put it, he appreciates that Grant is posed to be "just walking away", and he thinks that "the new hands are way better than the originals."

Dr Grant just walking away . Who needs a spare head ? And the new hands are way better than the originals . Leave ‘em behind . Also the flare won’t go out and it’s hard to get a seat in a restaurant holding one of those… keeping the Ray Bans though pic.twitter.com/S5gnOTxFGl — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) August 10, 2021

After appearing in Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III, Neill's take on Alan Grant will also factor into the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, alongside original co-stars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

“It’s going be a big film. [Director] Colin Trevorrow has that childlike sense of wonder, playfulness, and inventiveness that [Steven] Spielberg has. We really shot a six-hour movie. We were all very gung-ho,” Neill shared with Variety earlier this year. "Hopefully, there’ll be thousands of massive cinemas ready for it because it’s a big film for big audiences.”

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters during a press conference for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous in 2020. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released on June 10, 2022.

