Here’s Your First Look at LEGO ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Sets

At the Nuremberg Toy Fair, LEGO and Universal have announced that their Jurassic World partnership is getting a big time boost with an expanded line of construction sets, animated content and, for the first time ever, a lifestyle collection.

Apparently, the "lifestyle collection" will include "soft lines and publishing" offerings that will be available later this year. We also know that a BrickHeadz offering will be available exclusively at Walmart in the spring. Details on those products will likely be available soon, but we do have a clear picture on three of the thirteen upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom LEGO sets that will be released this year, with the remainder being announced at New York Toy Fair in mid-February. You can find the official details about these new sets below.

75928 – LEGO Jurassic World Blue's Helicopter Pursuit – $39.99 | 397 pieces | Ages 7+

Builders can unite Owen with his lead Velociraptor in this set designed for fans, ages seven and up. The set includes a quadbike, helicopter, featuring rotating blades and dual searchlights. The set also includes three minifigures: Owen, Wheatley and a pilot, plus Blue, the Velociraptor.

10758 – LEGO Juniors T. rex Breakout – $49.99 | 150 pieces | Ages 4+

Children as young as four can play along and build a posable T. rex, opening gate and a truck with Quick Start chassis. This LEGO Juniors set includes easier building instructions and quick start elements as well as three minifigures and a baby dinosaur figure.

10880 – LEGO DUPLO T. rex Tower – $29.99 | 22 pieces | Ages 2+

This new LEGO DUPLO set is suitable for builders, ages two and older. This easy-to-build dinosaur features large building bricks and is great for creating endless role-play stories! Toddlers and their parents can build this set together, which features a T. rex with opening jaw, revolving lookout tower, car and an Owen LEGO DUPLO figure.

Look for these sets to arrive at retailers and shop.Lego.com in April. There will also be retailer exclusives at Toys "R" Us and Walmart.

"We are thrilled to be expanding on our long-standing partnership with Universal in 2018. This year will bring a wide assortment of LEGO construction sets, collectables, licensed apparel and animated content, all based on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," said Jill Wilfert, Vice President of Inbound Licensing and Entertainment for the LEGO Group. "Jurassic World is an iconic property that appeals to both adults who grew up with the property and to their kids who have embraced this world with the new films. The team at Universal has a strong long-term plan in place that will continue to build the property globally, and we are excited to give LEGO builders of all ages even more options when it comes to playing with Owen, Claire and the iconic dinosaurs like Blue in LEGO form."

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22nd, 2018.

