Jurassic World Rebirth Popcorn Bucket Is An Instant Must-Have for Fans

Jurassic World has become the latest high-profile Hollywood property to get in on the collectible popcorn bucket trend. The release of the latest Jurassic World Rebirth trailer coincided with tickets going on sale. While tickets aren’t available at every location across the country yet, they can be pre-ordered at select Regal venues. To celebrate, the theater chain unveiled its exclusive Jurassic World Rebirth-themed popcorn bucket, which is one of the more creative examples we’ve seen to date. Long-time fans of the Jurassic franchise will probably want to scoop one up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dubbed the Incubator Dual Container, the collectible doubles as a popcorn bucket and drink holder. As the name suggests, it is modeled after the incubation equipment used in the films to birth dinosaurs. A baby raptor is sitting where the popcorn goes. You can check out a short teaser video for the bucket in the space below:

A new era of collectibles is born. Get your claws on the Incubator Dual Container, coming exclusively to Regal, and get your tickets for #JurassicWorldRebirth now. @JurassicWorld



🎟️: https://t.co/LEp1WX2Gt4 pic.twitter.com/ScJNsnsEtV — Regal (@RegalMovies) May 20, 2025

Special popcorn buckets aren’t anything new, but in recent years, there’s been more of a concentrated effort to release unique collectible ones in conjunction with some of the year’s biggest film releases (see: the infamous Dune: Part Two sandworm bucket). Just this year alone, audiences will be able to get buckets for Lilo & Stitch, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The Mission: Impossible one was personally designed by Tom Cruise himself.

Jurassic World Rebirth is scheduled to release in early July, just in time for Independence Day. It’s positioned as Universal’s big tentpole of the summer. The studio has already put together an extensive marketing campaign for the movie, including airing a TV spot during this year’s Super Bowl. Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey as members of a team who go on a mission to collect dinosaur DNA to help development of a drug that can save millions of lives.

Most of the collectible buckets that have come out the past couple of years are rather fitting for their respective films. It makes sense that the one for Deadpool & Wolverine is – in Kevin Feige’s words – “intentionally crude.” The Lilo & Stitch bucket draws upon the titular alien’s cute and cuddly appearance. The makers of this Jurassic World Rebirth bucket found an approach that’s appropriate for the movie. Not only does it tie into the plot of discovering genetically engineered dinosaurs, it also fits tonally with Rebirth. Every time you reach in for some popcorn, there’s going to be a baby raptor lurking, mimicking the sense of dread that’s so prevalent throughout the franchise.

What gives this bucket an edge over some of the others is its functionality. The spot to hold your drink is a nice bonus, allowing the bucket to be a one-stop shop for your concessions when you check out Jurassic World Rebirth on the big screen. Seeing that Rebirth ranks as the summer’s most anticipated movie according to a Fandango poll, these buckets should be a hot seller.

Are you going to pick up an Incubator Dual Container? Let us know in the comments!