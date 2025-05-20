New Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer Teases T-Rex Attack Cut From the Original Jurassic Park

Welcome back to Jurassic Park. Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali journey to the island that birthed John Hammond’s dinosaur theme park in a new Jurassic World Rebirth trailer, which teases a second extinction event for the cloned creatures that have roamed — and ruled — the Earth since we last saw them co-existing with humans in 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion.

In the new movie directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla) and written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park), covert operations expert Zora Bennett (Johansson), paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Bailey), and team leader Duncan Kincaid (Ali) are sent to the forbidden island that once housed an undisclosed research facility for the original Jurassic Park.

“Any dinosaurs too dangerous were left here,” Loomis says in the trailer (below) over footage of an Aliens-esque sequence showing glimpses of the Distortus rex, the six-limbed mutated dinosaur genetically-engineered by InGen scientists on the third site where Rebirth takes place.

Five years after the Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-fronted Dominion, dinosaurs are once again an endangered species. Earth’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable for the dinosaurs resurrected from prehistoric DNA, and those remaining have flocked to isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived.

Residing in this tropical biosphere are the three most colossal creatures across land, sea, and air, which hold in their DNA the key to a drug with miraculous life-saving benefits for humanity. It would be “the biggest medical breakthrough in centuries,” says Big Pharma’s Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend), but they require samples from living dinosaurs. “You want to take blood samples from these animals while they’re alive?” Bennett asks incredulously. In order to save millions of lives, the extraction team of Bennett, Loomis, and Kincaid will risk their own to obtain the Paleo-DNA from the third site: the most dangerous place on Earth.

While sea is the domain of the aquatic Mosasaurus and the sea-faring Spinosaurus, and air the domain of the Mutadons — new winged Raptor-Pterosaur hybrids — land is ruled by the greatest predator that ever lived: Tyrannosaurus rex. But in a sequence inspired by author Michael Crichton’s original Jurassic Park novel, the T-Rex attacks as the humans cross a river by raft.

“We did take some things from [the novels],” Koepp previously told Vanity Fair about the new movie, which isn’t an adaptation of any one novel. “There was a sequence from the first novel that we’d always wanted in the original movie, but didn’t have room for. We were like, ‘Hey, we get to use that now.’ But just to get back in that head space 30 years later — is it still fun? And the answer is yes, it still really is. Dinosaurs are still fun.” And still scary.

Jurassic World Rebirth — starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, with Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein — roars into theaters July 2.

