Deadpool & Wolverine Getting "Intentionally Crude" Popcorn Bucket Kevin Feige Reveals

Over-the-top popcorn buckets are becoming all the rage with new movie releases, but nothing caught people's attention more than the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket from AMC Theatres. The bucket caused a huge stir online with many making NSFW jokes that resulted in a pretty funny Saturday Night Live sketch. While the folks behind the Dune: Part Two bucket (probably) didn't intend for people to view it in a lewd way, Marvel Studios has decided to take the idea and run with it for Deadpool & Wolverine. Kevin Feige took the stage at CinemaCon today during Disney's presentation and revealed the movie will have an intentionally risqué popcorn bucket.

"Deadpool & Wolverine is getting a popcorn bucket which will be intentionally crude and lewd. #CinemaCon," ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis shared on Twitter while attending the presentation. Move over Dune, because the Merc with the Mouth isn't afraid of stirring the pot.

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Deadpool 3 was helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the plot, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds in the titular role and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

"I always wanted Hugh to come back," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool/Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

While speaking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy addressed the many wild rumors surrounding the film and talked about the movie's connection to the greater MCU.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. Stay tuned for more updates from CinemaCon.