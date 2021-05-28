Justice League Star Joe Manganiello Shows Off Deathstroke Look in Modern Family Reunion Pic

✖

Justice League star Joe Manganiello is showing off his Deathstroke look in a new Modern Family Reunion picture. The actor has been sporting that dashing grey hair on Twitch this week and now there’s another picture on social media. Manganiello actually is just another one of the returning faces about to hit the screen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Fans have been so energized by all of these reveals and there are some more surprises coming. Jared Leto’s Joker actually is back for the reshoots and the Internet folded itself in half when the images surfaced. So, buckle up, it looks like Warner Bros. and Snyder are pulling out all the stops when it comes to the Snyder Cut.

"If I was a part of it, that wouldn't be my place to announce that. That would be Zack's place. So, whether or not that's happening, that is an answer that is below my NDA level, or whatever you wanna call it," he said. "On my social media, I talked about [how] there was an original end credits sequence that was altered for the release of Justice League. Once canceled, they altered that scene."

Darkseid actor Ray Porter also chimed in to talk about the upcoming reshoots. Ava DuVernay’s New Gods movie is supposed to be coming soon and people wondered how the villain would figure into that. Needless to say, the whispers won’t stop anytime soon.

"No, I have not," Porter said of correspondence with the New Gods director. "I know a lot of people on Twitter have been making noise about it and I’m really grateful, and I love that, and obviously I’d love to hear from Ava about New Gods, but I also respect that Ava’s got a vision for this project. And if I’m not a part of that vision, that’s just the way it is, and that’s okay. My hope is that it’s something the fans are going to love as well. But I haven’t heard from Ava yet."

Snyder talked about the choice to have Superman in the black costume during DC FanDome.

"At the time, the studio said there was no chance because I was arguing for the black suit the entire time and they were like, 'We don't think it's a good idea,'" Snyder said. "I'd say, 'What do you mean?' We would always about...eventually we were like 'Fine. Don't worry about it, we're good.' We said we'll shoot the suit the way it was, but we had done little adjustments to the suit that would make it a little easier to dial it and contrast it a little more because we had done some experiments in Photoshop, so we knew how to do it.”

He continued, "We had done a bunch of private experiments to make sure we could switch it on the DL since frankly, they just weren't into it. I thought from the beginning it was a great idea because it was the correct evolution for him when he rose from the dead, he'd have the black suit. It just made sense."

Are you excited to see all these returning faces in Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Let us know down in the comments!