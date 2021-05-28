Zack Snyder's Justice League: Joe Manganiello Sports Deathstroke Hair as Additional Photography Gets Underway

✖

Joe Manganiello is sporting Deathstroke-style white hair as additional photography on Zack Snyder's Justice League gets underway, suggesting the actor's as-yet-announced return to the DC Extended Universe. Manganiello debuted as the one-eyed assassin in a post-credits scene opposite Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor in the theatrical cut of Justice League and would join Ben Affleck (Batman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), and Amber Heard (Mera) as part of the cast members back for a new round of filming. These unfinished scenes for the long-fabled Snyder Cut, officially releasing as an HBO Max exclusive next year, will also include Jared Leto's Joker for the first time.

Manganiello's hairstyle drew attention Thursday while participating in the Verizon 5G League of Legends: Wild Rift Invitational on Twitch.

Asked about Zack Snyder's Justice League earlier this month, Manganiello told Collider studio Warner Bros. is "gonna come back at me with whatever I say."

"If I was a part of it, that wouldn't be my place to announce that. That would be Zack's place. So, whether or not that's happening, that is an answer that is below my NDA level, or whatever you wanna call it," he said. "On my social media, I talked about [how] there was an original end credits sequence that was altered for the release of Justice League. Once Bcanceled canceled, they altered that scene."

Manganiello added, "There's an original scene that will be restored to what it was originally."

Manganiello was to appear opposite Batfleck in an Affleck-directed standalone Batman movie — once on track for a spring 2017 shooting start — but Affleck stepped down from the director's chair in January of that year. Replacement director Matt Reeves would ultimately reboot the project as The Batman, with Robert Pattinson starring as a younger Dark Knight not connected to Affleck or the DCEU.

This new Justice League footage, reportedly a week-or-so-long shoot" according to The Hollywood Reporter, will also bring back Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill's Superman for the newly recorded scenes.

In May, after WarnerMedia announced Snyder's original vision for Justice League would premiere on HBO Max, an executive suggested the director's cut would cost the studio more than $30 million.

"It isn’t as easy as going into the vault and there's a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out. It does not exist," Bob Greenblatt, the then-head of the streaming service, said in a May interview. In addition to new VFX shots, this new version is a "radical rethinking of that movie," Greenblatt said of the "wildly expensive" Snyder Cut, calling it an "enormous undertaking and very complex."

Zack Snyder's Justice League releases to HBO Max as a four-part experience sometime in 2021.