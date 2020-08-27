HBO Max Debunks Zack Snyder's Justice League Release Date

✖

Excitement for release of Zack Snyder's Justice League is at an all-time high, even though it won't be premiering on HBO Max anytime soon. But after the buzz of DC FanDome this weekend, where fans were treated to the first official trailer for the 4-part miniseries releasing in 2021, there was a lot of buzz about the project. There's even a rumor about a leaked release date according to an "official" title card released by Warner Bros. which indicated that Justice League would hit HBO Max in September 2021. But now DC and Warner Bros. has made it clear that is not the case.

The studio confirmed Justice League press materials were erroneously released with the September 2021 release date, but right now the company's official stance is that Zack Snyder's Justice League 4-episode series does not yet have a targeted date on the calendar.

It will be a while before fans can finally see Justice League as Snyder intended, but fans got their first glimpse of his vision along with the debut of Superman's black suit.

There's still a lot of work to be done before Snyder's Justice League is ready for HBO Max, but the filmmaker confirmed they had to do some post-production work for Superman's darker costume.

"At the time, the studio said there was no chance because I was arguing for the black suit the entire time and they were like, 'We don't think it's a good idea,'" explained Snyder.

"I'd say, 'What do you mean?' We would always about...eventually we were like 'Fine. Don't worry about it, we're good.' We said we'll shoot the suit the way it was, but we had done little adjustments to the suit that would make it a little easier to dial it and contrast it a little more because we had done some experiments in Photoshop, so we knew how to do it," Snyder added. "We had done a bunch of private experiments to make sure we could switch it on the DL since frankly, they just weren't into it. I thought from the beginning it was a great idea because it was the correct evolution for him when he rose from the dead, he'd have the black suit. It just made sense."

Fans will get to see Zack Snyder's Justice League when the film premieres on HBO Max some time in 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.