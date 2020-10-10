Justice League Star Joe Manganiello Hopes His Full Deathstroke Scene Is Included in the Snyder Cut

✖

Justice League’s Joe Manganiello hopes that his full Deathstroke scene gets included in the Snyder Cut release next year. The Deathstroke actor sat down with Collider to talk about his part in Archenemy, but the conversation quickly turned to the vaunted Snyder Cut. Manganiello joked, “They’re gonna go crazy, and they’re gonna come back at me with whatever I say.” One of the things that really stuck with viewers after Justice League was the post-credits sequence with Lex Luthor getting together with Deathstroke. Obviously, the vision for another entry didn’t come through, but the excitement for his character to show up in the next go-around is something that cannot be denied. Manganiello has said multiple times that its kind of out of his hands, but anything is possible right now as it relates to media in 2020. So, maybe all that footage might make it into Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Manganiello explained, “If I was a part of it, that wouldn’t be my place to announce that. That would be Zack’s place. So, whether or not that’s happening, that is an answer that is below my NDA level, or whatever you wanna call it.”

“On my social media, I talked about [how] there was an original end credits sequence that was altered for the release of Justice League,” he continued. “Once Batman was cancelled, they altered that scene. So, here you go, but I wrote about that on my social media. There’s an original scene that will be restored to what it was originally.”

Comicbook.com’s Russ Burlingame actually covered the announcement of Zack Snyder’s Justice League for our site since it became a reality.

“Snyder's director's cut of Justice League will be release on HBO Max next year as a four-part limited series event. It will include, among other things, Superman wearing a version of his black-and-silver costume from the "Reign of the Supermen!" storyline in the comics; the first onscreen appearance of Darkseid in a DC film; and an expanded history of the New Gods' role in the DC Universe, colloquially known as the "history lesson" segment of the movie,” he wrote.

Burlingame continued, “Snyder left the film in 2017, following the death of his daughter and reportedly already amid squabbles with the studio over the film's content. It's widely believed that some of the producers and management that oversaw the film were unhappy with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and wanted Justice League to take a different approach to the characters.”

