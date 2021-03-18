Justice League Director Zack Snyder Speaks Out on "Fakers" and "Toxic Fandom"

✖

The debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League is almost here, with HBO Max set to release the filmmaker's uncompromising vision of the DC Universe's greatest team of superheroes. But this wasn't always a sure thing, especially after Joss Whendon's version of Justice League premiered in theaters to disappointing fan response and poor box office results. It took an intense fan response before Warner Bros. decided to work with Snyder on assembling a new version of his movie, which required more reshoots and post-production work. Some people didn't think it would happen, and Snyder is very aware of the voices who were against him.

While being interviewed for CinemaBlend writer Sean O'Connell's #ReleaseTheSnyderCut book, Snyder opened up about the reaction to the fan campaign that's often been called toxic. Any group of fans on the Internet can prove to be volatile, but Snyder focused on the good work from his supporters — and the negativity he faced as a response.

"I just think that’s sour grapes. There’s really no other way to say it. We know the people who were the architects of that narrative, and it’s pretty obvious what their agenda is," said Snyder. "Those are people that I’ve been held back from confronting, by wiser people in the room. Because I’d love to get at some of these characters. Some direct conversation would be nice. Just to say, one, you don’t know shit about what you’re talking about. And we can break down everything they’ve ever [said]. I can make a list. There’s a few of these guys where I could just get a list of everything they’ve ever said, that they thought was right, and [I could tell them] every single thing they’ve said is wrong."

Snyder has some strong opinions about the people who spoke against his work on Justice League, especially when it comes to the fan campaigns from the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut crowd.

"And so, in what world do you have any credibility anywhere, to any- one? I would love the opportunity to just say to the world, and to fandom in general, who these fakers are and what should be done to them, or with them. It’s just a bunch of BS. In regards to that toxic fandom, or it’s ‘a win for toxic fandom,’ again, in what world does this ‘toxic fandom’ raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for suicide prevention? How is that toxic fandom? They’ve probably achieved more than any other fan base, [and done more] good than any other group. So I don’t understand."

Fans will get to see Zack Snyder's Justice League when it releases in theaters on March 18th.