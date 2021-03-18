Zack Snyder's Justice League Gets Official HBO Max Release Date

✖

Get ready to mark your calendars; Zack Snyder's Justice League finally has a premiere date. Fans have been asking, petitioning, and fundraising for the Snyder Cut of 2017's Justice League movie for more than three years now, and all of that work is about to come to fruition. Snyder and Warner Bros. revealed last year that the Snyder Cut would be released directly to HBO Max at some point in 2021, though an official release date wasn't given. It was eventually announced that the film would be arriving in March, but now the director has announced the exact release date with a new Justice League poster.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will officially arrive on HBO Max on March 18th, which is in just over a month and a half. You can check out the full poster reveal and announcement from Snyder below.

This is certainly a relief for all of the DC fans out there who have been waiting to see the Snyder Cut. Even after it was announced as a real thing by Warner Bros. and HBO Max, some worried that the can would continue to be kicked down the road due to the ongoing reshoots and potential pandemic delays. But the Snyder Cut is officially on the way, and it'll be here before we know it.

Earlier in January, Snyder confirmed to fans on his Vero account that his cut of Justice League would officially be a four-hour movie, rather than a miniseries. There had been talk during the recent production of the Snyder Cut that its extended runtime could cause it to be split up into an episodic event, with four separate episodes coming in at about an hour each. However, Snyder and the team eventually chose to keep the title as a feature film.

