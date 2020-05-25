Justice League Director Zack Snyder Thanks Fans For Supporting the Snyder Cut and Mental Health Awareness

✖

Last week saw the years of support for Zack Snyder's Justice League come to fruition as Warnermedia and the filmmaker announced that his complete cut of the movie will be released on the HBO Max streaming service. The announcement marked the end of a fan campaign that had been ongoing since the theatrical cut was released in 2017 which has not only been about rallying around the release of Snyder's version of the film but by generating awareness and countless donations for suicide prevention and mental health charities. In a new interview Snyder opened up about the support from the community and that even if his version of Justice League was never going to be released their mission would have done good in the world.

"That was really an amazing time on the anniversary of the release and everyone was completely nuts, and the thing trending worldwide like number one worldwide, and just an outpour (of support)," Snyder said in an appearance on The Nice Cast. "Look, I’ll be honest, what the fandom has done, and the amount of money they’ve raised for suicide awareness and everything they’ve done as far as being this force for good, you can’t really put into words how amazing that is. If there was no movie, just what they’ve done to raise awareness for mental health, it’s unbelievable. And I think the way they’ve been able to combine their love for the universe and the love for these characters and then with their social activism as far as trying to make the world a better place, it’s kind of a crazy and beautiful thing, and for me it’s humbling and amazing that all of this was around this movie. It’s just a great thing."

Snyder opened up about the moment they were able to announce the release of his cut of the movie too and what it means for him personally and his entire family since it has larger implications than just the release of a film.

"It’s a family thing for all of us. Family, ironically, the movie is about family, so it has that thematic resonance for all of us, and I think that it’s been an amazing working out of that sort of family experience, and it couldn’t be better for us."

Though the film is officially on trackf or a release, it's unclear if the film will debut as one mega-sized viewing event or split up into chapters. In any event, Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released on HBO Max in 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.