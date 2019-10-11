Justice League Release The Snyder Cut Supporters Have Raised Over $100K For Suicide Prevention

Calls for the Snyder Cut have ramped back up in recent months, and fans want to see what could have been with Justice League. The entire community around the movement has put their energy toward another awesome cause as well. After Zack Snyder‘s daughter’s tragic death to suicide, the SnyderCut community banded together to raise over $100,000 for The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The director wanted to raise awareness for this cause after that personal tragedy and the people inspired by his work made sure that they could help with that mission.

The last two years have seen the community build up a grassroots approach to raising the money. Selling t-shirts featuring fan art actually caught the attention of Snyder himself. It was only a matter of time before other people wanted to chip in for such a good cause. “Project Comic-Con” was the latest effort to put the campaigns out there where people can see and help out. Those appearances in California and New York raised over $20,000 on their own with t-shirt sales and GoFundMe campaigns combined.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movement issued a statement on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website. It begins, “While the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement may appear to be focused primarily on the goal of releasing Zack Snyder’s original “Justice League” film, the day to day focus of the fan community has always been as much about celebrating and acknowledging the power and impact of Zack’s existing filmography. Throughout this journey, each of us has encountered countless other fans who have spoken about how Zack’s previous works have influenced us in positive, life-affirming ways. Folks who have felt undervalued or marginalized have found inspiration through the humanization of the larger-than-life heroes depicted on screen, while others have been empowered to appreciate their own sense of self-worth.”

“Many who struggle with depression have found coping each day that much easier as they recognize the same emotional challenges that they face being experienced by their favorite heroes, who rise from situations of darkness to discover hope and inspire heroism in others. I have personally spoken to several people who have confided that Zack’s art has literally helped save their lives. Powerful storytelling truly has the ability to heal, bring awareness and create change. This is why we fight,” they conclude.

As much flak as the movement has taken, doing something like this to raise money is just plain good. Spinning a personal tragedy into something that lifts the spirits of not only the Snyder family but others struggling with the loss of a loved one. That cut of Justice League may never see the light of day, but the people behind #ReleaseTheSnyderCut have something that they can be proud of for a long time.