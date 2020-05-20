Zack Snyder's Justice League Could Be Turned Into Six-Episode Series

✖

Fans have spent years campaigning for the release of Zack Snyder's original vision of Justice League, dubbed the "Snyder Cut," and now that HBO Max is confirmed to debut the project in 2021, it's unknown what actual structure the narrative will be released as. Snyder himself has teased that the run time of the project is close to four hours, with The Hollywood Reporter revealing that, rather than debuting as one epic adventure, the film could be edited into six episodes to make for a more digestible experience. Snyder also confirmed that there's a lot of work to be done to actually complete the film, with the required work possibly making it easier for Snyder to break down the adventure into an episodic experience.

The outlet notes, "Whether it will be released as an almost four-hour director’s cut or split into six 'chapters' has yet to be decided, but [Zack and Deborah Snyder] are now in the midst of reassembling much of their original postproduction crew to score, cut, add new and finish old visual effects, and, yes, maybe bring back many of the actors to record additional dialogue."

When plans for a Justice League adventure were first announced, the narrative was intended to be broken up into two films. As the project headed further into development, the story was condensed into one film. Before principal photography could be completed, Snyder parted ways with the project due to a family tragedy, leaving Joss Whedon to complete production and helm reshoots.

Snyder himself claims he hasn't seen the theatrical cut of the film, but has regularly offered fans glimpses at concept art or photos from scenes he shot that never made it into the movie. In the years since the film debuted, countless rumors have circulated about the existence of the Snyder Cut, with some sources now claiming that completing Snyder's vision of the project could cost as much as $30 million. Whatever "Zack Snyder's Justice League" looks like, Snyder himself promises the experience will be something "entirely new" from the theatrical Justice League.

"It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie," Snyder shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "You probably saw one-fourth of what I did."

He added, "I always thought it was a thing that in 20 years, maybe somebody would do a documentary and I could lend them the footage, little snippets of a cut no one has ever seen."

Stay tuned for details on Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Would you like to see the story broken up into a six-episode series? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.