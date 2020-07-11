Justice League Mortal Actor Reveals Surprising Details About the Superman Costume

✖

Details on the failed Justice League Mortal movie have been released periodically since the film failed to materialize over a decade ago. Fans already knew who would make up the staked cast of George Miller's ambitious feature film but new information continues to come out. The latest of these is from Jay Baruchel, who was set to take on the part of the movie's lead villain, Maxwell Lord. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Baruchel made a note of the level of detail present for Miller's version, revealing that the Superman costume designed for the film was seemingly the crown jewel of the entire experience.

"The Superman costume from that movie is still my favorite ever. Everyone there was so psyched about it. People would geek out as they were showing you," Baruchel said, referencing D.J. Cotrona's last son of Krypton. "They'd be showing you the Superman outfit (and saying) 'If you look close, the entire thing is covered in Kryptonian writing.'"

As man Superman fans will likely note, this same thing was done on Zack Snyder's version of the character. Henry Cavill's Superman had messages written on his costume in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, including an extensive Joseph Campbell quote that reads "Where we had thought to stand alone, we will be with all the world."

"He found a quote that seemed to really connect with Superman and his place in the world," costume designer Michael Wilkinson told Business Insider in 2016. "It was a quote that has to do with the idea of alienation or coming together and feel[ing] a part of society. That's something that Superman is sort of battling all the time - feelings of alienation and connection. The quote deals with those issues."

Photos of the heroes from the cancelled feature film have surfaced before, but sadly not close enough to offer a look at what message might be written on the suit.

Starring alongside Baruchel and Cotrona in the film would have been Armie Hammer as Batman, Megan Gale as Wonder Woman, Adam Brody as Barry Allen/The Flash, Hugh Keays-Byrne as Martian Manhunter, Teresa Palmer as Talia al Ghul, Zoe Kazan as Iris Allen, Santiago Cabrera as Aquaman, Common as Green Lantern, and Anton Yelchin as Wally West/The Flash.

Though the film never saw the light of day, many of its cast members have gone on to appear in DC films with Adam Brody and D.J. Cotrona appearing in Shazam! and Common make an appearance in Suicide Squad.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.