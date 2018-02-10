Superman Black Suit Concept Art Revealed For ‘Justice League Mortal’

DC Films fans got a thrill today, when Warner Bros. released a pivotal deleted scene from Justice League. In that scene, we got to see Henry Cavill’s Superman make an important discovery in the Fortress of Solitude: an alien walk-in-closet containing additional Kryptonian suits. In that lineup was the iconic black suit that Superman wore while returning from the dead, in the ’90s “Death and Return of Superman” storyline.

Well, the black Superman suit wasn’t just a part of Justice League that fans wanted to see – it’s actually been teased for several big DC Comics movies over the years, including Justice League: Mortal. Indeed, Superman’s black suit was a pivotal part of Mad Max director George Miller’s version of Justice League, which went into production in the late 2000s. Today, we get a new look at what Justice League: Mortal‘s black Superman suit looked like!

Check out that artwork, below:

The artwork was shared by concept artist Matt Hatton, and depicts a very different twist on the Superman black suit. In Justice League: Mortal, Batman (actor Armie Hammer) was to die (temporarily), and there would be a funeral honoring him, which Superman would attend in fittingly black mourning garb. Superman would’ve been played by D.J. Cotrona, the actor best known as Flint in G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

Justice League: Mortal remains one of the more fascinating Hollywood superhero movie misfires of the 2000s, matched only by Tim Burton’s failed Superman Lives film with Nic Cage. So many of the cast members have gone on to become more well-known names (Megan Gale, Common, Teresa Palmer, Armie Hammer, D.J. Cotrona), not to mention the fame and acclaim that George Miller eventually gained from his Mad Max reboot.

Still, with so much interest in the live-action version of the black Superman suit, this Justice League: Mortal artwork is as intriguing as it is timely.

