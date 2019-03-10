DJ Cotrona’s Superman From ‘Justice League Mortal’ New Look Revealed

Justice League Mortal is one of the more interesting what-if scenarios, especially since it got so far int he casting process, and now we have a look at what DJ Cotrona could’ve looked like as Superman.

The George Miller Justice League film was eventually cancelled, but not before a lot of development work on the characters was already done. The cast included DJ Cotrona, who was set to play Superman, and more photos showing how his Superman would have looked have surfaced.

Thanks to skull101ify, we’ve got a new look at WETA Workshop’s costume comparison documents showing Cotrona in the suit, which despite a few tweaks to the texture of the suit remains mostly the same throughout. His Superman is sporting the signature hair curl and features a more traditional blue and red suit, though the boots are mostly blue here with some lighter red on the sides. The cape tucks into a broader red chest plate that doesn’t quite meet the shoulders, and the S symbol is the traditional red and yellow.

The material itself looks very old school, looking more like traditional spandex or material than the armor textures we are more used to in today’s superhero costumes. It certainly would’ve been interesting to see this play out on the big screen, and you can check out the photo above.

The Justice League Mortal cast featured Armie Hammer playing Batman, Megan Gale as Woman Woman, Adam Brody as The Flash, Common as Green Lantern, Santiago Cabrera as Aquaman, and Hugh Keays-Byrne as Martian Manhunter. It was set to start filming in 2008 but was then cancelled, and photos and images like this give us a glance at what could’ve been.

