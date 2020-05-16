Justice League: Snyder Cut May Be Released After All

✖

A new report suggests that wheels may be in motion to release the Snyder Cut of Justice League. Heroic Hollywood reports having learned that Zack Snyder held a private screening of his version of Justice League. The screening reportedly took place in the first quarter of 2020 with Warner Bros. Pictures executives in attendance. The report goes on to say that "something is happening" involving the Snyder Cut. Whether that could mean a fan screening, digital release, or home media release is not clear. The report does state that a widescale theatrical release is unlikely to happen. Still, this has to be encouraging news for those fans who have been campaigning to see the Snyder Cut since Justice League opened in 2017.

Whether the Snyder Cut exists in some form has been a matter of debate. Some reports suggest the Snyder Cut does not exist in any workable form, but according to Snyder, the cut does exist. He's even suggested that he completed some CGI work on his version of the film. On VERO, Snyder stated, "Film is not 100 percent finished still some stuff I want to do as with every film I've made not sure what difference it makes as to the finished level of the film."

A broad report in Variety on the state of DC Films at Warner Bros. suggested that any hope of ever seeing the Snyder Cut is a pipe dream. Some sources suggested that Snyder’s cut of the movie doesn’t exist in a watchable state. Snyder posted a photo to VERO to rebuke that idea. In the comments, he told fans that he is “tired of people saying it’s not real.”

That report from November also suggested that Warner Bros. has no plans to release the Snyder Cut in theaters or via the HBO Max streaming service, as some fans had hoped. The report quotes one insider as saying, “That’s a pipe dream. There’s no way it’s ever happening.” The report suggests that finishing Snyder’s version of the film would cost millions of dollars in editing and visual effects work. It says Warner Bros. isn't interested in spending that money on a film that was a “commercial disaster” upon release. As they see it, the DC Films franchise has moved past Justice League with the successes of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam!, and Joker.

Do you think there's still a chance we'll see the Snyder Cut of Justice League? Let us know in the comments section.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.