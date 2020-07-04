Justice League Star Ray Fisher Supports Women Who Have Spoken Out Against Joss Whedon

✖

Justice League star Ray Fisher has reiterated his support for the women who have spoken out against Joss Whedon. The actor posted a short comment on Twitter saying, “I believe Kai Cole and Charisma Carpenter.” Fisher made a statement about Whedon’s treatment of the cast and crew on Justice League last week. He called the behavior unprofessional and completely retracted any support for the director. After original director Zack Snyder had a family tragedy, he took his leave from the film. The studio brought in Whedon to save what it thought was a bit of a sinking ship. Everyone involved just wanted Justice League to succeed in spite of all the turmoil, but it was not to be. Now, Fisher is making his opinions about the treatment they endured known.

Fisher said, “Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment.” After that declaration, the fanbases began bubbling as old allegations came to light again. It is also worth noting that some of the people listed in that tweet have stepped forward in the time since its publication.

I believe Kai Cole and Charisma Carpenter. — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 3, 2020

For his part, Berg addressed the comments. He explained how he felt to Variety, “[the allegations are] categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behavior,” before adding, "I remember [Fisher] being upset that we wanted him to say 'Booyah,' which is a well known saying of Cyborg in the animated series."

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

Whedon has not responded to any of the allegations and has remained silent on social media. Johns has also decided to not address the allegations. Fisher has been on an upswing of late as Zack Snyder’s Justice League was announced for HBO Max next year and whispers about a role in the upcoming Flash movie abound. He’s even had some other filmmakers chomping at the bit to be the one to helm the Cyborg standalone movie. Fisher seems past the point of keeping quiet on issues that speak to him. That trend is likely to continue as the summer rolls on.

