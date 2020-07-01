Sleight Director Volunteers to Make Cyborg Movie for Ray Fisher

✖

Sleight director J.D. Dillard is ready and willing to direct a Cyborg movie featuring Ray Fisher. A fan on Twitter, JM Mutore, suggested the filmmaker team up with the DCEU star to bring the Teen Titan to the big screen in his own standalone adventure. Of course, for fans of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, this sounds like an absolutely amazing idea. Matthew Cherry of Hair Love fame was literally ready to throw money at the project in the replies. There were many willing to join him down there as well. Fans of the Justice League star will have to settle for Zack Snyder’s project on HBO Max next year which will feature even more of the Cyborg actor if the director’s comments last month are to be believed. Fisher has been in the news over the last few days for comments about his treatment on set with Joss Whedon.

The Cyborg star made some waves when he tweeted out a clip of his support for the director at Comic-Con and said that he withdrew and reversed everything he said in that moment. Fisher typed, “Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment.” The fanbase swirled in murmurs about past allegations directed at Whedon and some of the other creatives listed in the tweet have come forward.

Berg for example tried to address his part in these comments today. He told Variety that the assertion was, “categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behavior,” before mentioning, "I remember [Fisher] being upset that we wanted him to say 'Booyah,' which is a well known saying of Cyborg in the animated series."

Whedon has been trending on social media since the comments were made and the director has not commented. Johns has not addressed the allegations either. For Fisher, the news surrounding The Flash movie has reignited calls for him to have his own standalone outing. Everything heated back up when Zack Snyder’s Justice League was announced by Warner Media, and there has been so much DC news this summer. It’s hard to imagine that Cyborg won’t factor into at least a few of these projects at some level. Whether those plans will include the Sleight director is anyone’s guess, but he’s absolutely down if DC comes calling.

