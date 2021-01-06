Justice League's Ray Fisher Speaks out on Walter Hamada's Extension

✖

Tuesday evening, news of Walter Hamada's contract extension surfaced, revealing the film executive will now oversee DC Films through 2023. Shortly after the news first began to circulate, Justice League star Ray Fisher took to his Twitter account to share critical thoughts of the new deal, pointing towards the executive's involvement in the recent Justice League investigation.

"It's weird how these reactionary announcements from @wbpictures always forget to mention that Walter Hamada was working directly with Geoff Johns and Toby Emmerich (on Shazam) DURING Justice League reshoots," the actor tweeted before teasing more information would be coming "soon."

It’s weird how these reactionary announcements from @wbpictures always forget to mention that Walter Hamada was working directly with Geoff Johns and Toby Emmerich (on Shazam) DURING Justice League reshoots... More soon. A>E#WalterKnew https://t.co/KWXEpXhw9y — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 6, 2021

WarnerMedia launched an internal investigation into certain crewmembers involved with a post-Zack Snyder Justice League production. The investigation wrapped up late last year and the studio revealed it had taken remedial action against those involved in the investigation.

“The following was relayed to me on behalf of @WarnerMedia at 5pm EST today: - The investigation of Justice League is now complete. - It has lead to remedial action," Fisher tweeted after the news was announced in early December. "(Some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come.) -And this statement (which truly belongs to ALL who participated in the investigation): ‘WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it’s employees and partners.’”

“There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way. More soon. A>E,” Fisher added.

In an interview with Forbes last summer, the actor said it was his belief race was a "determining factor" in some decisions made by executives on the film.

“I always suspected that race was a determining factor for the way that things went down, but it wasn’t until this past summer that I was able to prove it,” he told them. “Race was just one of the issues with the reshoot process. There were massive blowups, threats, coercion, taunting, unsafe work conditions, belittling, and gaslighting like you wouldn’t believe.”

"What set my soul on fire and forced me to speak out about Joss Whedon this summer was my becoming informed that Joss had ordered that the complexion of an actor of color be changed in post-production because he didn’t like the color of their skin tone," Fisher continued. "Man, with everything 2020’s been, that was the tipping point for me."

The Justice League Snyder Cut is expected to hit HBO Max in March. The theatrical release can be streamed on the service now.