Justice League Set Photo Teases Big News From Zack Snyder Next Week

✖

While shooting seemingly continues on the additional photography needed for Zack Snyder's Justice League, fans of the filmmaker and his cut will be excited to learn that....something is on the horizon for next week. Cinematographer Fabian Wagner took to Instagram with a tease, posting a photo of Snyder himself on the set holding a giant prop bomb and writing, "Superexcited (sic) to see what bomb Zack is gonna drop on November 17." As fans of the DCEU will recall, November 17 was the official release date for the theatrical cut of Justice League back in 2017, next Tuesday will mark the three year anniversary of the film's release into cinemas and the start of the "Release the Snyder Cut" movement.

As we know, Zack Snyder's Justice League this additional photography being shot for the extended cut of the film with many members of the main cast coming back to film additional scenes. Some newcomers are also being added to the new four-hour cut of Justice League with actor Jared Leto set to appear as the clown prince of crime, reprising his part from 2016's Suicide Squad despite not being involved in the original version of Justice League. Actor Joe Manganiello is also among those set to shoot new material, having previously only appeared as the villain Deathstroke in the post-credits scene of the final film, setting up a sequel that seems unlikely at this point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabian Wagner (@fabianwagnerdop)

Snyder himself recently addressed the possibility of more content beyond his cut of Justice League in a recent interview. Speaking during a League of Mayhem live stream from The Nerd Queens Snyder explained that he has a story that expands on Darkseid's history beyond Zack Snyder's Justice League -- and explained that part of it came from a conversation with Darkseid actor Ray Porter.

"If you said to any of the actors in the movie 'well what happens in the movie' or 'what happens later' or whatever for any movie. And they go 'well I got the script and it's cool and I kind of know this and-' so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what's cool or what's the right response to some questions," Snyder said. "It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid... yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

There's no word yet on when Zack Snyder's Justice League releases on HBO Max, but the project is supposed to hit the streamer sometime in 2021.