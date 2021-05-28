Zack Snyder's Justice League Reshoots Teased in New Photo

✖

The additional reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League are finally set to begin, with even more footage that wasn't featured in his original cut of the movie set to be added in the coming days and weeks. We've known for a while now that a return to work was in order for Snyder and some of the cast members, but it appears that the cameras are finally ready to roll. On Tuesday, Snyder posted a photo of his Justice League slate on Twitter, teasing the beginning of production.

Snyder didn't include any context or additional message along with his photo, but it was very clear that he was teasing the return to production. Many members of the main cast are coming back to film additional scenes, along with people like Jared Leto, whose Joker will be added to the new four-hour cut of Justice League, despite not being involved in the original.

You may notice the new emblem within the "JL" of Justice League on the slate. That's the logo of Snyder's new production company, The Stone Quarry. Here's how Snyder described the new company when it was announced last year:

"New Year. New Identity. After 14 amazing years making groundbreaking entertainment under the Cruel & Unusual Films Moniker, we're excited to unveil our new company identity as we move into 2019 and beyond. Although Cruel & Unusual Films will always be a proud part of our legacy, our new and exciting future creative endeavors will be mined, chiseled and honed in THE STONE QUARRY."

The cut of Justice League that was released in theaters, which featured Joss Whedon's reshoots after he replaced Snyder as director, was far from the version that the filmmaker had initially intended. The Snyder Cut movement began after the director revealed that he had enough footage to release his own take on the film. That vision has now been morphed into a mini-series for HBO Max, which will run at least four hours in length.

"I have famously teased the runtime at... 214 minutes...," Snyder said in an interview. "Now in its current state, it's going to end up being longer than that yet. So exciting to be bringing all this new material to the fans - they get to see all these crazy and awesome new sequences, and I think that's going to be really exciting for everyone."

Are you looking forward to checking out Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max next year? Let us know in the comments!