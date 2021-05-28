Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Gets a 16-Bit Remake

Back in August, DC fans got their first extended look at Zack Snyder's Justice League Director's Cut with a full-length trailer for the much-anticipated experience coming to HBO Max. But while the official trailer offered fans a lot of new details to get excited about, a new fan-made trailer is offering up the heroes of Justice League in a completely new way: 16-bit style.

On YouTube, John Stratman has taken the trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League and given it an old-school video game treatment, creating an incredible, nearly shot for shot version of the trailer that's just so good you have to see it for yourself. You can check it out in the video player above.

It's a pretty cool take on the Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer, but nothing will compare to the real thing for fans who have been waiting for the release of the "Snyder Cut" for a long time. Soon after the theatrical version of Justice League hit theaters in 2017, fans began clamoring for the release of Snyder's full vision of the film which was believed to be wildly different from what they'd seen on screen. As it turns out, they were right, with Snyder's version featuring a lot of things cut from the theatrical release -- including the appearance of Kiersey Clemons' Iris West, which can be seen in the trailer for the Snyder Cut.

When the Snyder Cut airs on HBO Max it will also have some new footage as well. Reshoots for the project will soon be underway to help complete the project, with HBO Max spending somewhere north of $30 million to complete Snyder's vision.

"...it isn’t as easy as going into the vault and there’s a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out," former HBO Max head Bob Greenblatt explained earlier this year. "It does not exist. Zack is actually building it and it’s complex including…new VFX shots, it’s a radical rethinking of that movie and it’s complicated and wildly expensive... I’ll just say I wish it was just 30 million and stop there. It’s an enormous undertaking and very complex."

Zack Snyder's Justice League has yet to set an official release date while the theatrical release of Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.

What do you think of the 16-bit fan take on the trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League? Let us know in the comments.