New Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Teaser Released By HBO Max

Warner Bros. has released another teaser for Zack Snyder's extended director's cut of Justice League, ahead of the trailer's official unveiling tomorrow at DC Fandome's Hall of Heroes event. The virtual convention experience is where fans will not just get the first official trailer, but also supposedly learn for sure whether the Snyder Cut will be released as a single feature film on HBO Max or, as some fans have suspected, as a prestige miniseries. Snyder, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, and others are expected to attend the event, which will also spotlight films like Wonder Woman 1984, Black Adam, and The Suicide Squad.

The new teaser gives fans a countdown to the event, which will take place tomorrow during the FanDome. The release of Zack Snyder's Justice League is the end result of years of lobbying by hardcore fans.

In November of 2017, fans began demanding the release of the "Snyder Cut" of the film, given how disappointed audiences were with the film that landed in theaters. Fans were initially holding out hope that this version of the film could be released on home video or on a streaming platform, similar to how Batman v Superman earned an R-rated "Ultimate Cut," but Warner Bros. regularly expressed that there was no interest on their part to share that unfinished film with fans.

