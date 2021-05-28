Zack Snyder's Justice League Is 4-Hour Movie and Not a Miniseries Says Director

✖

Despite reports to the contrary, HBO Max will not release Zack Snyder's Justice League as a four-part miniseries. Instead, Snyder himself confirmed via VERO that HBO Max would release the Snyder cut as a single movie with a solid four-hour pre-credits runtime. The director also confirmed that a poster for the project and the release date would be revealed soon. The Snyder cut is nearly complete and will release sometime in March on Warner Bros.' streaming platform. Zack Snyder's Justice League sees Snyder finishing his version of the 2017 Justice League movie, which fans campaigned for years to make happen. Still, Snyder said previously he didn't expect ever to see it become a reality.

"It was an interesting experience," Snyder said during an appearance on the ComicBook Debate YouTube channel. "I got to say I never really thought it would happen. I'd been living with the prospect that it would never happen and fine with it. I'll be honest. I'd made peace with the fact that this was the world I was going to be in. It was going to be a situation where this was a movie that I never really finished. I have my cut of it here at the house, and if you want to see when you're over, you can check it out, but that's pretty much it. But when we got to the point where, through a lot of hurdles and back and forth, that we'd come to the place where yes, the movie, you're allowed to finish it and to do it the right way, that was a pretty cathartic and beautiful moment that I shared with my family… it was really an impossible dream come true."

Snyder brought back the Justice League cast to shoot 5-minutes of additional footage and reworked many of the film's visual effects shots. The production of the four-hour cut costs HBO Max upwards of $30 million.

"It isn't as easy as going into the vault, and there's a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out," HBO Max head Bob Greenblatt told Vox's Recode podcast in May. "It does not exist. Zack is actually building it, and it's complex, including new VFX shots. It's a radical rethinking of that movie, and it's complicated and wildly expensive. I'll just say I wish it was just $30 million and stop there. It's an enormous undertaking and very complex."

Zack Snyder's Justice League releases on HBO Max in 2021.