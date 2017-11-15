Zack Snyder's Justice League Official Runtime Reportedly Revealed

✖

Zack Snyder promised that his Justice League would be over four hours long, and reports suggest he delivered. A press release for Zack Snyder's Justice League's debut in Latin America lists the runtime as 4 hours, 1 minute, and 28 seconds. That runtime supposedly includes an intermission and chapter breaks for viewers who can't dedicate four-hours to watching the film at once and would instead like to view it more like a miniseries. Fans can now block out precisely the right amount of time they'll need to watch the film when it debuts on HBO Max on March 18th (here's the exact release timing).

The Snyder Cut's release comes after a long fan campaign to see the director's original vision completed. It's a moment that even Snyder didn't think would ever happen.

"It was an interesting experience," Snyder says. "I got to say I never really thought it would happen. I'd been living with the prospect that it would never happen and fine with it. I'll be honest. I'd made peace with the fact that this was the world I was going to be in. It was going to be a situation where this was a movie that I never really finished. I have my cut of it here at the house, and if you want to see when you're over, you can check it out, but that's pretty much it. But when we got to the point where, through a lot of hurdles and back and forth, that we'd come to the place where yes, the movie, you're allowed to finish it and to do it the right way, that was a pretty cathartic and beautiful moment that I shared with my family; it was really an impossible dream come true."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on March 18th on HBO Max.

(h/t The Direct)