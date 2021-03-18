Justice League Snyder Cut's Martian Manhunter Actor Confirms Character Is Motion Capture

✖

When it comes to superhero cinema, both makeup artists and visual effects vendors continually push the boundaries to develop the latest cutting-edge technologies for their respective crafts. With the budgets that come with these massive blockbuster films, it's only fitting the end results often result in award-winning work, such as the Oscar won by Suicide Squad for Best Makeup and Hairstyling or the dozens of similar Best Visual Effects nominations Marvel Studios has earned.

Next month, Harry Lennix is going to suit up as Martian Manhunter in Zack Snyder's Justice League. When he does, Lennix will portray a character that's entirely computer-generated through the use of motion-capture technology. The actor tells ComicBook.com they opted to go the mo-cap route instead of labor-intensive makeup sessions to film the pickup scenes for Snyder's director's cut.

"Mo-cap. I don't know what I'm going to look like. I don't know what the body is going to look like and all that, but I'm thrilled to see it," Lennix tells us. "That guy's probably in good shape, for example. Honestly, I don't know if it's reverse engineering but I had the mo-cap [suit] on myself and I did the thing."

As the Justice League star tells us feels the character's likeness will be ultimately be designed on how Lennix himself looks in real-life. "Now, I don't know what that's going to look like finally but I wonder to an extent if that's going to be reverse-engineered. Maybe they didn't render that part fully without fully seeing the final performance. As an acting exercise, sometimes you know when you put on the Superman cape, you're going to have to have certain characteristics," he adds.

"I think this Martian Manhunter figure is being established for this world, and maybe they will base it on what the actor did."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set for release on March 18th on HBO Max while the theatrical release is now available to stream on the service.

