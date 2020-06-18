Justice League Snyder Cut Teaser Trailer Reveals Darkseid

:heavy_multiplication_x:

While Zack Snyder has been teasing details about his original plans for Justice League, star Jason Momoa has taken to his Instagram account to unveil the very first teaser for the upcoming HBO Max release of the project, which sees Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman uncovering a mural of the villainous Darkseid. Snyder had previously shared glimpses of this moment before, though Darkseid was entirely absent from the theatrically released film. In the years since fans began campaigning for Snyder's original vision of the project to be released, this marks the first footage from the project to land online, though fans will have to wait until 2021 to see Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max. Check out the teaser above.

Momoa shared in the post, "The best part about being Aquaman is that Zack Synder created me so I get to see all this awesome sh-t before anyone."

Throughout the various reveals of Snyder's plans for Justice League, Momoa has offered confirmations about the project's existence, despite other sources denying it. It would only make sense that, given his large following and how much support he's shown for Snyder over the years that Momoa was the one to unveil this first look at the project.

Making the post even more exciting is that Momoa made mention of the upcoming DC FanDome event, which will likely bring with it even more reveals about the project.

The origins of Snyder's Justice League included the plan to have the adventure broken up into two films, only for those plans to be abandoned ahead of production starting. Seemingly due to the underwhelming critical reception of Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and David Ayer's Suicide Squad, the ambitions for Justice League were trimmed way down, with the above teaser merely being a glimpse of how Darkseid was meant to be an integral component.

Few details have been revealed about Zack Snyder's Justice League, with some rumors even claiming that the project won't be a film, but rather a limited series broken up into an episodic structure.

