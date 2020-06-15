Justice League: Wonder Woman Actress Gal Gadot Wears the Batman Cowl in New Photo

✖

Justice League’s Gal Gadot was wearing the Batman cowl in a new photo from production. The Wonder Woman actress is all smiles in the photo with that two-sizes-too-big headwear. Clearly they were having fun shooting the movie. Almost as much fun as fans were having when Zack Snyder’s Justice League got announced a few weeks ago. The announcement is still fresh in everyone’s minds and people can’t wait to see what the behind-the-scenes pictures look like this time. There is going to be a lot of work involved with getting that cut into shape to debut on HBO Max next year. If anyone has the determination to get it done, its Zack Snyder who was patiently waiting all this time to get another crack at his vision for Justice League. As of now, all of the big actors from the theatrical version are cleared to help out, but some sources say that the heavy reshoots fans are imagining are unlikely at best.

Umberto Gonzalez said on TheWrap-Up podcast, “There’s not going to be any reshoots of any kind with any actors. It’s just additional dialogue. Here’s something that hasn’t been reported yet: (Snyder) did want to shoot and he wanted to do additional photography but HBO Max said no, that’s not happening. We’ll give you money for post-production, for special effects, for scoring, and even ADR but no reshoots of any kind on this movie.”

“This movie is basically one and done,” he added. “This is to…close the loop, to finish the story. Maybe not the whole story, cause he did have like a three to five-picture plan. But this Snyder-verse, I’ll call it, will end with the Snyder Cut. Don’t expect any spinoffs for Batman or with Ben Affleck as Batman or any of that.”

Time will tell how the reshoots take shape, Los Angeles County just cleared studios to begin production this month. However, things with the coronavirus pandemic will have to settle before anything concrete is announced. Twitter users were already thinking this could be a way to jumpstart Snyder’s universe plans all over again. In the end, the filmmaker is just grateful to give the fans what they’ve been asking for.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” Snyder said during the announcement.

How hyped are you for Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.