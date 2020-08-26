Zack Snyder's Justice League Gets a Hilarious Birds of Prey Mashup

✖

After years of campaigning from fans, the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League is set to become a reality, with Zack Snyder's Justice League debuting as a four-part experience on HBO Max sometime in 2021. The long-awaited alternate cut of the film has already gotten a bit of a marketing campaign, including an official teaser trailer that debuted during last weekend's DC FanDome virtual convention. The film also has an official logo attached, which recently inspired a pretty amusing tribute -- one that showcases just how wide-ranging the DC Films universe has been thus far. The logo, which you can check out below, mashes up the existing Zack Snyder's Justice League logo with the motifs and fonts from this year's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

While the two films could not be more different in tone, the idea of Zack Snyder's Justice League (and the Fantabulous Resurrection of Superman) is too perfect of a title. Viewers have been eager to see Snyder's original narrative plans for the Man of Steel come to fruition, a sentiment echoed by Superman actor Henry Cavil.

"With Justice League when it came, there was a mix of visions and the movie wasn’t well-received," Superman star Henry Cavill said in an interview back in June. "And then over the subsequent years, there was a big push to see the fabled Snyder Cut. And now that time has come, and I think it’s going to be very enjoyable to watch Zack finally release his version."

"I’m just really happy that Zack got to realize his vision," Cavill continued. "I think it’s important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to have their intended vision released and shown to the world, and I’m looking forward to seeing it myself. It’s been quite the ordeal."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will also star Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone/Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, and Ciran Hinds as Steppenwolf.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to be released sometime in 2021 on HBO Max.

