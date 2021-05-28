Zack Snyder's Justice League: HBO Max Releases New Teaser in Color

Tuesday marked a specific milestone for DC fans, as it is the four-year anniversary of the theatrical release of Justice League. The anniversary comes as the film has been thrust into the pop culture consciousness once again, with confirmation earlier this year that the four-hour "Snyder Cut" of the film will be released as a limited series on HBO Max. On Tuesday, HBO Max released a brand new teaser trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League -- and it looks like the streaming service is giving fans a whole new look at it. The trailer - which initially debuted in black and white - is now available to watch in color via HBO Max's YouTube page.

While the color version won't provide you with any additional spoilers surrounding Zack Snyder's Justice League, it does provide a pretty good look at the new visual effects and cinematography, something that Snyder is definitely known to have a unique perspective on. It also conveys the incredibly cinematic nature of Snyder's original vision of the film -- something that he hopes eventually makes it onto the big screen, even as theaters have been largely shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I love the movies, I love the theatrical experience, I'm a huge advocate. If it's possible I would love there to be a theatrical component to Justice League," Snyder said in a recent interview. "It's a little above my pay grade as far as distribution. The reality is the way distribution works, Warner Bros. and HBO Max they have to make deals with all these different territories and there's this super complicated process of how they sell the movie. But barring that and with any kind of luck, in places where maybe HBO Max doesn't exist or something like that, there might be an opportunity to grab some IMAX screens."

"I've said this, it is my ideal and deep dream and hope that we will be able to screen this movie for fans in IMAX," Snyder continued. "Whether it be once or a hundred times I'm not sure, but that is really what I would love to see....It would be after, we would release the movie on HBO Max and then we would take those dedicated few to the big, big, big screen and just go nuts."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will follow six of the DC universe's most powerful heroes joining forces, in an attempt to protect Earth from an extraterrestrial threat. It will also star Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone/Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, and Ciran Hinds as Steppenwolf.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released in 2021 on HBO Max.