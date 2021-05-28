Zack Snyder's Justice League New Teaser Trailer Released

:heavy_multiplication_x:

A brand new look at Zack Snyder's Justice League has finally arrived online. Ever since Justice League was released in theaters back in 2017, fans have been asking to see Snyder's original vision for the film, which became known as the Snyder Cut. Warner Bros. is fulfilling those requests by allowing the filmmaker to complete work on the project, and it will culminate in a 4+ hour miniseries called Zack Snyder's Justice League. We still have to wait until 2021 to see the finished product, but Snyder has released a new teaser trailer online in order to offer a glimpse into what the ambitious title will look like when all is said and done.

Snyder has been talking about this new teaser for some time now, telling folks online that Tuesday morning would bring a new look at the film. The director kept his word and the new Justice League teaser has been released out into the world. You can take a look in the video here.

It was originally thought that Snyder's version of Justice League would just requite a few reshoots and a lot of post-production. However, it seems like the director is getting quite a lot of work in, and even adding additional scenes that weren't part of the original version. For example, Jared Leto's Joker is going to be included in this version of Justice League, though he wasn't included in the initial vision.

There will also be a lot more teases regarding Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the ominous villain that was intended to be the antagonist of the sequel. Snyder recently explained that he already planned out all of the story points for the second film, should he ever get the chance to make it.

"If you said to any of the actors in the movie 'well what happens in the movie' or 'what happens later' or whatever for any movie. And they go 'well I got the script and it's cool and I kind of know this and-' so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what's cool or what's the right response to some questions," Snyder. "It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid... yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

